Middle Georgia State College students exhibit at The 567 Center for Renewal
For the third year in a row, The 567 Center for Renewal (a Knight Arts grantee) will host the Fall Student Art Exhibition of Middle Georgia State College (formerly Macon State College). Students from the Macon campus and Cochran Campus (formerly Middle Georgia College) will exhibit together. An opening reception will be held on First Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be on display Dec. 6-28.
Middle Georgia State’s student exhibit is among several openings in downtown Macon on First Friday. Other exhibits include a Holiday Art Bazaar at Macon Arts Alliance (a Knight Arts grantee), the Sweeter Side of Craig and a Crocheted Coral Reef at the Contemporary Arts Exchange, and work by Christen Holloway at Fresh Produce Records, Macon’s newest record store.
The 567 Center for Renewal: 533 Cherry St., Macon; 478-238-6051; www.the567.org
