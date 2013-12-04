Middle Georgia State College students exhibit at The 567 Center for Renewal

For the third year in a row, The 567 Center for Renewal (a Knight Arts grantee) will host the Fall Student Art Exhibition of Middle Georgia State College (formerly Macon State College). Students from the Macon campus and Cochran Campus (formerly Middle Georgia College) will exhibit together. An opening reception will be held on First Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be on display Dec. 6-28.