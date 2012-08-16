Mitchell Kahan & the Akron Art Museum: Celebrating the end of an era

It’s the end of an era, as Akron Art Museum director Mitchell Kahan steps down after 26 years. I have had the good fortune to know Mitch for many years through the contemporary art world. In the last few years I’ve been able to tap into his vast knowledge of the arts and how they impact communities, as he has served as a member of the Knight national art advisory committee. Akron is losing a giant in the field. I congratulate Mitch on his long run and know he will be on to other exciting projects, including making art of his own.