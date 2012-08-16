Mitchell Kahan & the Akron Art Museum: Celebrating the end of an era
It’s the end of an era, as Akron Art Museum director Mitchell Kahan steps down after 26 years. I have had the good fortune to know Mitch for many years through the contemporary art world. In the last few years I’ve been able to tap into his vast knowledge of the arts and how they impact communities, as he has served as a member of the Knight national art advisory committee. Akron is losing a giant in the field. I congratulate Mitch on his long run and know he will be on to other exciting projects, including making art of his own.
Mitchell Kahan, director of Akron Art Museum
Ohio.com celebrates Mitch’s legacy in a news story and editorial piece, noting that: “Chances are, an institution guided by stable, brave and visionary leadership will flourish. So it has been for the Akron Art Museum under Mitchell Kahan, its director for the past 26 years…He will be hard to replace, his ambition long an example for all of us about how a city of this size pursues and sustains a distinctive sense of place.” Click here to read the piece in its entirety.
The Akron Art Museum
