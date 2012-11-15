MOCA recognized by The White House

The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) walked onto the national stage yesterday as it was received the National Medal for Museum and Library Service at the White House. Presented by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), the Medal is the nation’s highest honor conferred on museums and libraries for service to the communities.

“We are very proud to name the Museum of Contemporary Art one of this year’s National Medal for Museum and Library Service recipients. This year’s National Medal recipients share the common bond of having achieved extraordinary success at reaching out to the communities they serve in effective and inventive ways,” said Susan Hildreth, director, Institute of Museum and Library Services. “We’re looking forward to a wonderful celebration this afternoon to honor the important role museums and libraries play across America.”

MOCA’s executive director and chief curator Bonnie Clearwater, North Miami Mayor Andre Pierre and community member Kassandra Timothe accepted the national medal from IMLS director Susan Hildreth and White House Domestic Policy Council director Cecilia Muñoz.

MOCA received a $300,000 grant from Knight Foundation in 2011 to promote creativity and build community through innovative arts and communications programming. Additionally, in 2008, MOCA was awarded a $5 million Knight Exhibition Series endowment to mount exhibits featuring emerging artists, new public programs, school programs, lectures, film screenings & new works.