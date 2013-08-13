Modern Misfits pop-up shop at Goldilocks Gallery

Goldilocks Gallery held the second pop-up shop for the Philadelphia-based Modern Misfits Art & Fashion Collaborative. Entitled “AS IF,” the show featured a variety of art, handmade objects, collected trinkets and altered fashion by 10 female artists and designers. Participating in the show were: Maddie Highland, Nora Quinn, Camille Diana Moser, Aubrey Loftus, April Melchior, Emily Allard, Liz Davas, Jen Epstein, Melissa Johnson and Mari Ella.

Aubrey Loftus, “AS IF.”

The spacious rooms of the second story space of Goldilocks looked like some sort of bizarre hybrid between a thrift shop and a Lisa Frank folder on Sunday, August 11, and there is certainly no mistaking why. Assembling a pop-up shop based in 1990s styles of yesteryear – and now appropriated once more for the Philly fashions of today – the Modern Misfits created, combined and converted their way to a show that was at once trippy, charming, and headstrong.

90210 Entangle game repainted by Jim Anderson.

With throwback tunes from the ’90s playing over the speakers, visitors could watch projected videos on the wall between browsing the racks of clothing interspersed around the room. Many of these garments were found cheaply at flea markets or rummage bins and then re-imagined into contemporary tatters, tie-dyes and other styles. Nearby, a defaced 90210 version of Twister hung spray painted with the show’s title “AS IF” and the universally dismissive phrase “whatever.” Who even know 90210 “Entangle” even existed? Talk about a relic…

One of many racks with clothing for sale at the pop-up shop.

Elsewhere, rainbows and cellophane dangled from the high ceilings of the space mixed with green, almond-eyed aliens, yin-yangs and flowers in a trippy barrage of colors and symbols that served as a do-it-yourself photo booth. With food and refreshments nearby, one could easily find oneself perusing the knick-knacks for quite some time.

One of Nora Quinn’s sparkly cut paper pieces.

Aubrey Loftus showed off her sign-making skills with her gigantic, dripping “AS IF” title art, along with spirally eyes and jewelry hangers made from round slices of tree trunks besides her many fashion alterations. The glitzy, glittery collages by Nora Quinn spaced around the interior offered a dose of non-representational, not-quite-psychedelic design amidst the other text and clothing-heavy parts of the show.

April Melchior, “Abstract Fire Escape.”

Textile art by April Melchior often takes the shape of pillows including Philly-centric, show-specific, and smiley face-laden plush pieces which are both fun and functional. One version, “Abstract Fire Escape” is mounted as a painting and filled in with sections of solid pastel hues reminiscent of a contemporary, urban Mondrian.

Overall, “AS IF” showed that the second installment of the Modern Misfits pop-up show will almost surely not be the last. Finding their stride by stepping back into the 90s, the group provided threads and designs that are both throwbacks and current trends in art and style. Next time, bring some Pogs and get ready to party like it’s 1999.

On August 16 at 8 p.m. there will be a ’90s-theme fashion show and website launch party at Golidlocks Gallery.