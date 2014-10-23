“Moment Mile”: a unique panorama of the urban core

The Light Factory, organizer of “Moment Mile.”

On November 1, 2014 at 6:15 p.m. in Uptown Charlotte, a groundbreaking photograph will be taken. One hundred and fifty photographers will gather on Tryon Street and line up every 36 feet to take simultaneous photos that will capture both sides of the street in one unique panorama of the Queen City’s urban core. This project, “Moment Mile,” is the brainchild of the Light Factory, intended to celebrate its dramatic rebirth after a difficult financial situation in 2013.

You can be part of this innovative photography project. The Light Factory is recruiting photographers with a digital camera that has a 50mm lens (35mm-equivalent sensor) and flash card to participate in the shoot. The process could take up to three hours, as photographers will meet Uptown to discuss the plan, fan out to assigned locations, and prepare for the big snap. To sign up, click here.

The location of the “Moment Mile” shoot.

The final panorama will be printed at 4.5 inches high by 100 feet long. Exhibition details are still in the works, but a video showcasing the participants and process will also be created. Immediately after the November 1st shoot, participants are invited to celebrate this historical moment with a pizza party, while the Light Factory downloads and organizes the images.