Monthly concert series featuring Haitian music attracts diverse audiences

In 2010, The Rhythm Foundation received a Knight Arts Challenge grant for “Big Night in Little Haiti”, a monthly concert series featuring Haitian music. Knight recently asked Laura Quinlan, director of The Rhythm Foundation, what made the organization apply to the challenge, whose attending the monthly concerts in Little Haiti and what their reactions are.

Knight Foundation: What made you decide to apply to the Knight Arts Challenge? Laura Quinlan: The basic question, “What’s Your Idea?” is the spark. I have all kinds of ideas, many of them pretty loopy. Once in a while, a good one sticks. That Knight Foundation puts this question out to the entire community is amazing. The funding and the creation of a network of creative people they have brought to life has had a massive impact on Miami’s growth as a city. People think working with arts and culture is all about having ideas, but the truth is probably the opposite! Knight’s question brings me back to the very thing I love most about being a producer – having an idea and turning it into a reality. Just over a year after creating the idea of Big Night in Little Haiti, we were in a plaza at the Little Haiti Cultural Center with over 1,000 people enjoying amazing Haitian music and art, and I couldn’t believe it was really happening.

KF: Who are the audiences you’re seeing at the monthly concert series showcasing Haitian music? LQ: Big Night in Little Haiti has been successful in attracting a mixed audience each month. Most of the audience is Haitian people, both from the neighborhood and beyond. Among the most ardent fans, I think, are Haitian professionals who relish the opportunity to reconnect with the Little Haiti neighborhood. People come from the tri-county area with their families to enjoy the night. We also attract a lot of visual art fans who enjoy the gallery spaces at the Little Haiti Cultural Center and neighborhood studios. Of course, hipsters on bicycles come from Wynwood and Midtown each month too, because they love the good Haitian music! It is truly a mix of age groups, with little kids, people on dates, senior citizens and everyone in between.

KF: What have been audiences’ reactions to the events? LQ: The audience reaction has been completely positive from the first month. For non-Haitians, the beauty and power of Haitian music and art is something of a revelation. They are loving the chance to get to know this beautiful culture. For Haitians, they love the quality setting, the family-friendly aspect of the Center. We have made so many great connections and contacts in the Haitian community through this project.

KF: What advice would you offer to other individuals or organizations who are in the process of applying to this year’s challenge? LQ: Good luck! Being a part of Knight Foundation’s family of creative people is really a special experience.

