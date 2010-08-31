More Art Comes Bubbling Up

Way back in the day, when the Wynwood world was quieter, indeed spookier, an art opening at the Dorsch Gallery could be counted on to light up a visual and audio spark in the neighborhood, with its group shows and electronic or sound performances. It was always a little untested, a little raw, a little uneven, a little unexpected.

The gallery has grown up since then, as it should have, with more tightly curated shows and

a professional veneer it once lacked. Tomorrow night, however, will harken back to those days of yore (okay, only about a decade ago, but that’s ages in Miami art years), when Dorsch opens a big group show, with names from past and present, familiar and not so much, along with a number of performances.

The show, “Bubble Raft,” thematically hangs around the concept of the atomic structure of metal, and that of bubbles, which mimic those patterns. More precisely, in terms of form, those atoms group together in an inconsistent pattern that is hard to predict, as do the “raft” of bubbles that gather on the surface of liquid. In any event, moving on from that loose theme, bubbles can burst up, exist on their own, in their own various forms, bounce off each other, rise, fall, and pop. So threading that all together, according to the gallery, “a bubble raft has its own inherent dynamics, like metal, or like a practice, or an exhibition.”

The actual work resulted from recent visits to local studios, and were focused on objects more than installation: “The objects physical form, combination of materials, absurdity, and subtle humor begged comparison to one another, especially when shown together in an exhibition.”

Twenty-four artists and five groups will add their bubbles to the Dorsch raft for the opening tomorrow night, but on closer inspection, the night and the exhibit will differ much from those earlier incarnations. The artist scene itself has moved on and grown, so even the new graduates highlighted here are sprouting from a different soil. We’ll see work from familiar names such a Bhakti Baxter, Daniel Newman, and Brandon Opalka; and from exciting newcomers such as sleeper and Justin Long. We’ll get to see some of the most interesting sculptors in town (and Dorsch “veterans”) Ralph Provisero, Robin Griffiths, and Richard Haden, along with the conceptually intriguing (and often very funny) artist Magnus Sigurdarson — to name, as always, just a few. The evening will be punctuated with sounds and sights from, among others, Viking Funeral and Otto von Schirach.

In keeping with the musical performance theme, the following night will be another in the “After Hours” events in connection to MAM’s “New Work Miami” exhibit, featuring some bands and celebrating Miami’s rich crossover of art and music. Headling the bill: Beings and Jacuzzi Boys, while the radio collective Talking Head Transmitters will do a segment on ’80s rock. And as has been the case with the first events in this series, the galleries in the museum’s exhibit will be open with some guest appearances from artists, in keeping without the “gallery walk” atmosphere.

An energetic start to September.