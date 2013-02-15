More art than we can see

Karen Rifas.

Once again, this thankfully chilly weekend offers up so many art events, you’ll have to make some choices. Tonight, Friday, for instance, there are a plethora of riches.

Starting up in Broward at the Girls’ Club Collection (a Knight Arts grantee), one of Miami’s most consistently interesting artists, Karen Rifas, will give a talk about her long career and varied projects. Her installations, often using colored chords stretching from floor to ceiling, creating an illusion-inducing, spatial exploration, appeared regularly at the Bernice Steinbaum Gallery before it closed last summer. There is often an interactive, performative quality to her works, as was expressed in the innovative “intervention” at the de la Cruz Collection a couple years ago, where Rifas created a leaf lab, where visitors could study leaves, play with them, help them turn into art. The tens of thousands of leaves involved also gave off a wonderous scent. Her talk is part of the Artists in Action! Series at the Club, so on Saturday Rifas will be in action, leading participants in the creation of wrapped object, in order to delve into aspects of form and process.

Down in Miami, several more events for tonight. At the Carol Jazzar Gallery, four female artists will create the text-based images for “Collinear Points.” There are works on paper born out of a collaboration from artist Rosemarie Chiarlone and poet Susan Weiner, “in which words and phrases are inscribed into the paper surface by hand via needle puncture, both from the front and the back, which adds to the complexity…. The maze-like arrangement of words causes their meanings — thoughts on connection and disconnection in personal relationships — to reflect back and forth on one another like an echo chamber, instead of following in the traditional left to right sentence structure.” There’s intriguing promise here.

The Fountainhead Studios in North Miami should also serve up some nourishing fair during its open studio night. A hugely diverse, and talented, group of artists from Miami and abroad have been housed in the Fountainhead, a real treasure of a place for our town. More than 30 artists in various stages of their careers, working in a variety of disciplines, will have their doors open. The visiting artists currently in residence come from South Africa and Berlin.

On Saturday, some of the artists from the Fountainhead (both residency and studios) will be highlighted way down south at the Deering Estate, in the second outdoor art exhibit there curated by sculptor Ralph Provisero, titled “Speak Now.” Together with artists from the Deering residency – which also includes some of our more intriguing art-makers – the incredible grounds on Biscayne Bay will be spotted with sculpture, along with “spontaneous poetry creation and readings by the fire circle, and a traveling performance piece that ‘tours’ the site. Dialogues develop between the space and artists with some works confronting the viewer, some on the periphery, and some hidden in plain sight.”

This is all good stuff.

Solo show from Tatiana Parcero at Zadok Gallery booth, Art Wynwood.

Then, Art Wywood continues throughout the weekend, with a little bit of everything for those who like contemporary art. And for those who gravitate to the craft side: the 50th (yes, the 50th) annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival, which opens Saturday. Put on your walking shoes, grab a jacket and take your pick.