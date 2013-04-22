Movies return to Macon’s Cox Capitol Theatre

The Land Before Time will be shown at the Cox Capitol Theatre today at 11 a.m. as part of this pilot program.

The Cox Capitol Theatre was once home to regular movie screenings, and many have called for the return of movies to the beloved theater on Second Street. For those who have cried out, the time to put your money where your mouth is has arrived. Today, the Cox Capitol Theatre begins a “pilot movie program,” and if the program is successful, movie screenings will continue through the fall.

According to the theater’s Facebook page, moviegoers can expect “an old-Hollywood-style cinematic experience.” The page also asks for ideas and feedback, so drop in for a show and let them know how they can improve the experience. Tickets are only $1. A buck for a flick! Not a bad deal.

The schedule for the pilot program is:

Monday, April 22 The Land Before Time at 11 a.m. E.T. at 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 The Big Lebowski Theme Party at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, April 29 Beauty & The Beast at 11 a.m. Cinderella at 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 2 Pulp Fiction at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 3 An 80’s Theme Party with Sixteen Candles at 7 p.m. and The Breakfast Club at 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 The Lion King at 11 a.m. The Lion King 2 at 1 p.m. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off at 7 p.m. Top Gun at 9 p.m.