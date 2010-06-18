Movin’ On Up and Over At Snitzer

What was shaping up to be a gaping hole in the art scene of Wynwood with the departure of the Kevin Bruk Gallery has turned out to be the opposite. During last Second Saturday’s art walk, many a night stroller was surprised to find the gallery doors open — but filled with works from neighboring Fredric Snitzer‘s roster of artists.

Snitzer has decided to expand into the 3,500 square-foot gallery, turning it into an additional exhibition space to feature samplings from his artists on a permanent basis. This puts the people in Snitzer’s line-up in yet another enviable position — no other locals get such prominent exposure like this.

For instance, for the inaugural opening, some physically large “Best Of” pieces from some of his best-known artists were grouped into the partitioned space. In the main room, the large and detailed sculptural works of Loriel Beltran were featured, while in a room behind five large and stunning paintings from Michael Vasquez hung. The tell-tale C-prints and speaker sculptures from Luis Gispert took over another section, while neon pieces from Bert Rodriguez occupied a separate one. Works from Jonathan Pylypchuk, Diego Singh, Alice Aycock, and Jacin Giordano were also on view.

The difference is this: these are not new works or solo shows. Usually such works would have to be hauled out of storage to see, but now both art lover and collector can stop by a curated space open year-round. The artists will rotate, this is true, and the gallery says that it will also feature specific new shows in the space as well, but this is a remarkable annex for some of Miami’s high-profile emerging artists.

In the “traditional” Snitzer gallery, an intriguing works-on-paper show is up. The pieces are all from artists who are known for their sculpture and installation, but this is a behind-the-scenes look at the process behind the work. “Understanding space and how an object defines itself and its surroundings is the thrust and challenge of the sculptor,” according to the descriptor. “But how does it all begin?” Some of the standout beginnings to see here come from the hands of Cristina lei Rodriguez, Terence Koh, and John Bock. Behind both of Snitzer’s doors this month are new plus tried-and-true gems.