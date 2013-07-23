MTC / Miami Theater Center at the forefront of Cultural Passport programs

Founded in 2004 as The PlayGround Theater under the artistic direction of Stephanie Ansin, the theatre company was renamed MTC/Miami Theater Center in 2012. In the near decade since its inception, MTC audiences have numbered over 185,000 children and adults of all ages.

Under the helm of Executive Director and Producer, Elaiza Irizarry, together with Ms. Ansin and Fernando Calzadilla, MTC’s Artist in Residence, MTC continues to grow and mature both in the very high quality of its acclaimed productions, and for the very high standard it has set for itself in its creative and artistically innovative programming.

MTC/Miami Theater Center’s brilliant and daring new adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s timeless and classic stage work, “Three Sisters,” conceived and directed by Stephanie Ansin took its audiences to new heights of what thrilling theater could and should be. This unique production was limited to an audience of 49, taking place on a rotating stage with the audience actually seated on stage with the actors. This avant-garde presentation was met with comments such as:

“The actors were incredible and the set was amazing. I enjoyed how it was almost like being part of the play”.

It was awesome, the actors did magical work”

“This is the 1st time I saw a live play and it’s awesome!!”

“A new experience for me also the best play I have yet to see

This award winning, critically acclaimed production was included in MTC’s December 2012 Cultural Passport program and was experienced by, and applauded by, theatre arts students from Terra Environmental Research Institute, North Miami Beach Senior High, Dr. Michael Krop Senior High, Barbara Goleman Senior High, Hialeah Senior High and Felix Varela Senior High.

Miami Theater Center is honored to be part of The Superintendent’s Cultural Passport, and is delighted to provide first time live theater experiences for both high schoolers and for younger grades. In February 2013, MTC was pleased to host first grade students, educators and chaperones to MTC’s production of “The Love of Three Oranges”. This show, based on Commedia dell’Arte a style of comedy developed in Italy in the 16th and 17th century works with a small cast of characters, with each actor assuming multiple roles telling the tale of a lovesick prince in a broad, slapstick manner. Schools that attended the performance included Biscayne Gardens Elementary, Dr. Carlos J. Finlay Elementary, Biscayne Gardens Elementary, Feinberg-Fisher K-8, James H. Bright Elementary and Carol City Elementary.

Photo by Mitchell Zachs, 2010