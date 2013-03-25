Mulberry Street Festival moves due to weather

The Mulberry Street Festival is conducted by the Middle Georgia Art Association.

Rain happens.

When weather reports predicted rain over the weekend, members of the Middle Georgia Art Association had to make a quick decision. The Mulberry Street Festival, historically held on Mulberry Street in downtown Macon, had to be cancelled or moved. Rather than cancel the annual event, members of the association made some calls and a tough decision. The last of those calls was to me.

“Can you send out an email blast to let people know that we’ve moved the Mulberry Street Festival to the Macon State Farmers Market on Eisenhower (Parkway),” asked Mae Thurston, president of MGAA. A few minutes later, I sent an email to about 4,000 people. Later that day, I saw the announcement reported on the evening news. The die had been cast, and for the first time in more than four decades, the festival would not take place in downtown Macon.

Crowds turned out for the 41st Annual Mulberry Street Festival despite the move the a new location due to rain.

When I spoke to Mae again on Sunday, she explained that many of the vendors had been concerned about the move. People were worried. For artists who participate in festivals, their livelihood is dependent on turnout. At first, many weren’t convinced that the move was a good idea. The decision was not easy and not immediately popular.

When the festival opened on Saturday, all those worries were sated. More than 10,000 people made the trek to the festival. The parking lot was overrun, and nearby shopping centers were filled up too. Local law enforcement was called in to direct traffic.

“A few of the vendors even came to me and apologized,” Thurston explained. Some of them even want to see the festival moved to the Farmers Market permanently. Thurston said that MGAA doesn’t plan to move the festival, but that the farmers market would be their permanent backup in times of inclement weather.

The huge turnout despite a cold, wet weekend, is a testament to the Middle Georgia Art Association’s hard work. Their leadership has built a legacy that can endure through mother nature’s inevitable surprises.