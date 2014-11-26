Multimedia artist MK Guth presents “Advice Station for Miami Beach” at Aqua Art Miami

By Daniel Peabody, director Elizabeth Leach Gallery Advice Station for Miami Basel is the latest project by multimedia artist MK Guth. Advice Station will be presented at Aqua Art Miami December 3-7 2014. Advice Station is part psychiatry office and part information booth where visitors can sit and talk about their experiences and offer their tips, pointers and opinions about the art fairs in Miami with multimedia artist MK Guth.

The advice collected from visitors in person, by email, and on the project Facebook page, will be included in a book that can be obtained after the Aqua Art Miami art fair. Send your advice to: [email protected] About the artist MK Guth lives and works in Portland, Oregon. She was featured in the 2008 Whitney Biennial at the Whitney Museum of American Art (New York, NY), and has exhibited with numerous other galleries and institutions, including the Boise Art Museum (Boise, ID), The Melbourne International Arts Festival (Melbourne, Australia), Nottdance Festival (Nottingham, UK), Swiss Institute (New York, NY), White Columns (New York, NY), Artists Space (New York, NY), Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (San Francisco, CA), and the Henry Art Museum at the University of Washington (Seattle, WA).