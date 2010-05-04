Mummies and More About Town

As temperatures start to soar, traditionally the cultural season starts to abate. But the art world seems to be ignoring these climatic confines. In the past week, art lectures and events jostled with each other, and this upcoming week is no different.

To start with, the Bass Museum opened up its Egyptian Gallery. Although not huge, this is a significant addition to our cultural landscape, broadening it to encompass art made before the 20th century. With 16 pieces from one of the oldest civilizations on earth, the permanent exhibition should be a big draw to a wide variety of people, not just art regulars. Mummies (two) and sarcophagus, and bronze religious artifacts (including a stunningly beautiful statue of the goddess Isis) make up the collection, many of which are on long-term loan from both the Brooklyn Museum and UM’s Lowe Art Museum.

The Bass has undergone major changes recently, including bringing in Silvia Karman Cubiñá as executive director and new blood with her (changes that have benefited the museum immeasurably). For instance, when you take in the Egyptian wing, you can (and should) visit the excellent exhibition “Where Do We Go Form Here? Selections from La Coleccion Jumex,” with an amazing array of influential artists such as John Baldessari, Maurizio Cattelan, and Jeff Koons to name just a small sampling.

As for art talks, the schedule is also brimming. Tonight, Legal Art will present a talk called “Get Covered: Health Insurance Options For Artists” at the ArtCenter/South Florida, a presentation and Q&A.

On Thursday, a new exhibit will be previewed with a conversation with curator Michael Wilson, for Locust Projects‘ “How To Read a Book,” a show of contemporary art “derived from, influenced by, or playfully exploitative of influential works of fiction.”

Take your pick.