Museum of Contemporary Art: Where kids learn to love art

Last November, the Museum of Contemporary Art won a Knight Arts Challenge grant for an effort to promote creativity and build community through innovative arts programs for young people. The project, which includes a new wing at the museum, will inspire teens to become lifelong learners and lovers of art. The Art Institute will offer experiences for thousands of students through comprehensive educational programs in art and communications.Knight recently talked with the Museum of Contemporary Art’s education curator, Lark Keeler, to learn more about its current programming and what winning a challenge grant meant for the museum.

Knight Foundation: Can you tell us more about your winning idea? Lark Keeler: The MOCA Art Institute inspires teens to become lifelong learners and lovers of art by giving teens the opportunity to participate in an array of free, comprehensive educational after school classes in art and communications that promote a well-rounded understanding of art and the world. Innovative programs use engaging curriculum and a dynamic museum environment to build skills, develop aesthetic analysis and promote creativity through exposure, experience and interdisciplinary discussion. Personal guidance and mentoring from professional staff and visiting artists inspires students to explore secondary school options and investigate career opportunities.

KF: When can people expect to see these new programs start? LK: MOCA has been providing education programming for the past 15 years, with expanding programming each year. The MOCA Art Institute was formally launched in the fall of 2011, with expanded programming. Teen programming has grown to offer classes every day of the week. These include the junior docent program, and classes in drawing, painting, journalism, photojournalism, photography, fashion design and portfolio preparation courses. Even more classes are planned to be offered in the fall of 2012.

KF: What did winning the Knight Arts Challenge grant meant for your organization and its work? LK: The Knight Arts Challenge grant supports the MOCA Art Institute’s commitment to provide teens with opportunities to build creative thought, problem solving and visual literacy skills. Knight’s support ensures that the Museum of Contemporary Art continues to change lives through education and art – improving the lives of students and the future cultural community.