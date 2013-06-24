Museum seeks to break down barriers with the breaking of bread

Dean Brown and Dubshak perform at the International Taste of Soul.

The Tubman African American Museum hosted the annual International Taste of Soul on Sunday at its Walnut Street location in downtown Macon. The event featured a diverse offering of the culinary arts from different cultures from around the world.

“The International Taste of Soul is a fundraiser where we bring people together from all over central Georgia to celebrate the diversity of our community,” explained Nicole Thurston, spokesperson for the museum. “Our hope is that we can break bread as we break down barriers.”

The event began several years ago as just Taste of Soul, part of the Tubman’s Pan African Festival, featuring traditional “soul” food. Last year, the event was re-imagined with an international theme.

“We’ve discovered that our community is changing so much that we wanted to show the true diversity of the community,” continued Thurston. “Everyone here either represents a country where they are from or where they have visited.”

Community members enjoy tasting the varied cuisines of other cultures throughout the world.

Food was provided by 22 participating organizations from throughout Macon and Bibb County. Alongside traditional soul food such as collard greens and cornbread, one could also try vegan brownies, couscous and other traditional cuisines from the Middle East to the Philippines.

The culinary journey took place in the galleries of the Tubman that currently feature an Afrofuturism exhibit and displays from the museum’s permanent collection. Funds raised by the event benefit the Tubman Museum’s fall education and outreach programs, which directly benefit local students of the county’s public school system.