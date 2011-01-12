Museum Showdown for Lowdown on What’s Happening

When was the last time you heard Miami’s museum curators get together and talk about the future? Um, maybe never. So here’s a chance, in a one-off panel discussion with many of those that make art happen

in our museums, on Thursday night at the Bakehouse Art Complex.

For “The Role of Miami’s Museums in the Wake of Art Basel,” the six curator-panelists will include: Peter Boswell of the Miami Art Museum; Silvia Karman Cubina of the Bass Museum of Art; Carol Damian of the Frost Museum at FIU; Brian Dursum of University of Miami’s Lowe Museum; Ruba Katrib of the Museum of Contemporary Art; and Cathy Leff of the Wolfsonian-FIU. They’ll be coaxed into what we hope will be a tantalizing discussion by the arts editor at Ocean Drive magazine, Brett Sokol, who hopes the audience will have something to say as well: “I think you’ll agree that this is a rare opportunity to have the leading figures from all six of Miami’s biggest art institutions together in one room.”

What’s there to talk about? Let’s see: The Frost has a brand new space, and the Bass has a new director; MOCA has a new addition, and MAM has broken ground on what will be its new building and new location in Museum Park. And all are integral movers and shakers in the ever-changing and growing art landscape of Miami over the last fruitful but challenging decade. They’ll also talk about their experiences with the Bakehouse’s Art Basel show “SIN!” based on and curated around the seven deadly sins of greed, lust, envy, wrath, pride, gluttony and sloth, for which they all were jurors.

Admission costs $10—one way to help support our local institutions by more than just talk!