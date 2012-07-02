Museums gear up for Democratic National Convention in September

“America I Am: The African American Imprint,” Harvey B. Gantt Center June 30, 2012 – January 1, 2013

“America I Am,” celebrates nearly 500 years of African American contributions to the United States, reposing W.E.B Du Bois’ question: “Would America have been America without her negro people?” Covering over 10,000 square feet, the exhibition explores how African Americans have influenced and shaped America in four main areas: economic, socio-political, cultural and spiritual. Expect to see a myriad of historical artifacts from Prince’s guitar to the prison cell where Martin Luther King was held in Birmingham. This is the last stop on this traveling exhibition’s tour of the Southeast.

“Read My Pins: The Madeleine Albright Collection,” the Mint Museum Uptown (a Knight Arts grantee) June 30 – September 23, 2012

Explore American history and foreign policy through the lens of jewelry with “Read My Pins” at the Mint Museum Uptown. Throughout Madeleine Albright’s career in public service she often used her jewelry to communicate diplomatic messages. This traveling exhibition offers visitors the rare chance to view more than 200 pieces of jewelry from her collection and explore the power of jewelry to communicate.

“American Flag,” Ann Hand (American), 1996. Photo by John Bigelow Taylor; courtesy of the Mint Museum

“Hard Truths: The Art of Thornton Dial,” Mint Museum Uptown June 30 – September 30, 2012

“Hard Truths” presents a major survey of the art of Thornton Dial, displaying more than 30 of his large scale paintings, sculptures and wall assemblages. Dial’s work tackles the “hard truths” of contemporary society, exploring the failures of capitalism, the abuse to the environment, the War in Iraq, the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina and the plight of the rural poor. Expect to be jarred by Dial’s 3-D assemblages of symbolically charged materials, such as plastic grave flowers, children’s toys and the carcasses of animals. A selection of Dial’s drawings can also be viewed at the Mint Museum Randolph.

“Don’t Matter How Raggly the Flag, It Still Got To Tie Us Together,” Thornton Dial (American, b. 1928), 2003. Collection of the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Photo by Stephen Pitkin, Pitkin Studio; courtesy of the Mint Museum