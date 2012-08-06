Musicals and comedies galore at Macon Little Theatre

The 2012–13 season at Macon Little Theatre focuses on escapism with its lineup of comedies and musicals.

Macon Little Theatre’s 2012-13 season is called “A Season of Renewal: One To Grow On.” As the title suggests, there have been a lot of changes at MLT, including the long-awaited renovation of the historic building and an exciting year of musicals and comedies to delight the entire family.

“Boeing, Boeing” is the second production of the season, opening August 24. Written in the late ’60s, it was made into a movie starring Jerry Lewis and Tony Curtis. The play is a French farce, which ironically never caught on in France, but became a big hit in Britain. Byron Grant will be directing.

John Jones, theater manager of Macon Little Theatre, said that “Boeing, Boeing” is in the spirit of “Noises Off,” a quick comedy with lots of amusing entrances and exits. The setting is an apartment with several doors. When the play’s three stewardesses arrive unexpectedly, lots of doors get slammed, with one person coming in and another going out.

“We find that people like comedies,” said Jones, explaining the season’s lineup of three musicals and four comedies. “‘Boeing, Boeing’ is that somewhat sophisticated French farce, and I think people are really going to like it.

“I kind of took an unofficial survey of the audiences, and they like musicals,” he continued. “And they would probably like us to do a majority of musicals, but they are just too expensive.”

Still, three musicals are quite a lot, and there are plenty of laughs packed into the shows in between. One such comedy this season is “The Red Velvet Cake War,” which will be directed by Kim Cooper. Jones describes her as “an expert comedian.”

“She does the Southern humor, the over-the-top humor, better than anybody,” he said.

Expect “The Red Velvet Cake War” to be a funny, face-paced comedy with a bit of absurdity. It features a Southern family holding a contest to see who can make the best red velvet cake. Antics ensue and the audience is taken along for the ride.

On the musical end of the spectrum will be MLT’s Christmas offering, “Miracle on 34th Street,” which features music by Meredith Willson. Though it may not be a well-known as some other Christmas musicals, “34th Street” is a warm, family-focused holiday adaptation.

“We want this to be [for] families,” said Jones. ”We want children to be able to come, and older people and younger people. We want the Christmas show to be something that everybody comes to and feels good about.”