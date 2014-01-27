National Theatre Live broadcasts William Shakespeare’s “Coriolanus” at Macon’s Douglass Theatre

National Theatre Live has introduced an extraordinary process for the average person to witness live productions from stages in London to cinemas all over the world. They started this phenomenon in the summer of 2009. The first production they aired in this type of way was “Phèdre” with Helen Mirren. Since, then they have broadcast more than 20 productions via satellite. The productions don’t just take place at the National Theatre. They broadcast live from other theaters, as well. To date, more than a million people have viewed these productions in more than 500 venues.

William Shakespeare‘s Coriolanus.

Macon’s Douglass Theatre has been selected as one of the many venues that will broadcast William Shakespeare‘s “Coriolanus” live from the Donmar Warehouse in London at 7 p.m. on January 30, and at 3 p.m. on February 2. Coriolanus will be portrayed by Tom Hiddleston and directed by Josie Rourke. This play was written by William Shakespeare in the early 1600s. It’s about a Roman general whose full name was Caius Marcius Coriolanus. He was considered a hero during a time of riots in Rome. Somehow, things go wrong and the tragedy unfolds.

This is such an exciting experience to witness. National Theatre Live is satisfying traditional theatergoers and introducing theater to newcomers with this new way of broadcasting live productions. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.