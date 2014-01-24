Neos Dance Theatre to collaborate in bringing new dance works to Akron area

Several weeks ago over coffee, Robert (Bobby) Wesner, artistic director of Neos Dance Theatre, a Knight Arts grantee, talked about collaborative projects that would be coming in the spring. The time seems to be arriving, for Neos plans to expand its repertoire by working with some well-known contemporary choreographers to bring some brand new dance pieces to the Akron area.

Neos Dance Theatre will expand its repertoire with new works from well-known contemporary choreographers, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

This coming month, Penny Saunders, previously a dancer and choreographer at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, will create a new work for Neos using the excellent and state-of-the-art rehearsal space available at The University of Akron. Wesner noted that he was very grateful and happy to make arrangements with the University, for it provided his company a great chance to become more of a dance presence in Akron.

Penny Saunders, choreographer. Photo from miamiartzine.com

Choreographer Penny Saunders has had quite a vast and solid dance background, working with such groups as Momix and as a founding member of Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, a group coming for the first time to the area as presented by DANCECLEVELAND on this Saturday, January 25.

Hubbard Street Dancers Jonathan Fredrickson, left, and Quinn B Wharton in Adalea by Penny Saunders. Photo by Todd Rosenberg, courtesy Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Saunders’ creative process and sections of the work will be shared with the public in a lecture demonstration at 5 p.m. on February 6 in studio 194, Guzzetta Hall, The University of Akron. In case that doesn’t work for you the forum will also be available via live streaming video at learn.uakron.edu/dds/events/data.

Neos will premiere Saunders’ work on May 16 at The University of Akron’s Paul A. Daum Theater in a production titled “Symbiosis.” The work will be presented again in Mansfield, Ohio on May 23 in collaboration with local artists and musicians. Additional Akron performances will take place later this year, likely as part of the Heinz Poll Dance Festival held every year among other venues.

“There is a great big world of incredible choreographers out there. Acquiring new work allows Neos to engage and educate local audiences about the process and value of repertory dance,” said Wesner.