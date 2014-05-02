Neos Dance Theatre to perform its “Symbiosis II” in Akron

It’s a woman’s world. That will be the case for Neo Dance Theatre, a Knight Arts grantee, when it brings its program “Symbiosis II” to the Paul Daum Theatre located on The University of Akron campus on May 16-17. The evening’s performance will be exclusively the work of two female choreographers.

“Symbiosis II” is the result of collaborations that began earlier this year – among dancers, between choreographers, students of UA and the resident Dance Institute on campus, live streaming video, and audience communications. There has been some collaboration between organizations as well, for UA provided studio space for one of the choreographers to work on a new piece to be set on Neos. Not only that, but UA streamed the process of creation for anyone to view electronically. That’s a lot or interactions and cooperation, but Neos is quite familiar with multimedia and multi-mixes of stage and administrative talent.

On the stage at Akron will be the works of Mary Elizabeth Fenn and Penny Saunders.

Fenn is a Neos resident choreographer, who had created the much-admired and commented on dance “Creole Cinderella” that the company has performed. For this venue, Neos will perform her work “Hello Mother.”

Mary Elizabeth Fenn, choreographer. Photo courtesy of Neos Dance Theatre

Saunders will have two pieces on the bill – “Bonobo” and a new work that is still under construction for the finishing touches called “Flight.” Saunders’ “Flight” became possible through the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Saunders sounds like a good match for Neos to partner with. She has been trained and has made dances in both the classical and modern dance forms. That always seems to work to Neos’ advantage, since many of their story-length ballets mix the dance genres to great effect.

Penny Saunders, choreographer. Photo courtesy of Neos Dance Theatre

According to Neos organizers, there is something even a little more special about this whole collaborative process. The University of Akron will stream the May 16th performance.

“Symbiosis II” will reach a small rural high school on Lake Erie’s coast and local Akron schools, Neos has reported, adding that participants of the streaming event will engage in the panel discussion about the dances via Twitter.

A lot can be said for such efforts to reach audiences and young dancers. Not everyone can make it to the venue of the performance, nor can dance companies afford extensive travel. Even though one may think live performance is the best, it doesn’t rule out the value of being able to take in new, inventive, exciting and contemporary dance performances.

