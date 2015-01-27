New artists-in-residence at the McColl

A new round of artists-in-residence arrived at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation this month. The new artists represent a variety of styles and media, but there is a significant focus on the Environment and Craft Spheres of Impact. These thematic realms are part of the McColl Center’s goal to create meaningful partnerships between the Center and the community in ways that raise the visibility of artists to spark positive change.

New resident artists working in the Environmental Sphere include Brandon Ballengee, Stacy Levy, Tattfoo Tan and Wowhaus. All four artists will work on projects to enhance the new Brightwalk development. Ballangee’s interdisciplinary practice connects citizens to scientific research and invites them to participate in ecosystem advocacy. While at the McColl, Ballengee will further his current series “Love Motels for Insects” with an installation in Brightwalk.

Brandon Ballengee’s mock-up for his Brightwalk installation.

Levy will create an installation for this community titled “Fly Line: Bird Habitat Ribbon, Making.” Levy, a trained sculptor, will work to restore bird habitats in the development and elevate an often unseen neighbor – birds. Wowhaus is an artistic duo made up of Ene Osteraas-Constable and Scott Constable; they will work to transform the ‘pocket park’ in Brightwalk to an integrated public art installation focused on growing and preparing a native food source: the scuppernong grape. Additionally, Tattfoo Tan will develop a food forest installation working with Tree Charlotte.

The Craft Sphere of Impact will continue to be represented by Windgate artists-in-residence Betsy Birkner and Dignicraft with the addition of new Windgate artist-in-residence Anne Lemanski. Working in mixed media, Lemanski creates dynamic animal sculptures that explore the relationship between humans and animals. Constructed of copper wire armatures covered in various materials, Lemanski’s sculptures also highlight the link between the natural and the manufactured.

Anne Lemanski, “21st Century Super Species: Jack-Dor,”2010.

Other new artists-in-residence include Robert Karimi, Amanda Lee and Robert Lazzarini. Karimi, well known for his organizations ThePeoplesCook and Kaotic Good Productions, will work within the Social Justice and Health Spheres. Lee, a printmaker and new media artist, will develop a course in collaboration with UNC Charlotte’s Department of Art + Architecture while at the McColl, working in the Sphere of Education. Finally, Robert Lazzarini, best known for his iconic sculptural distortions of familiar objects, will work in the Sphere of Technology. Lazzarini’s process, conflating digital design with traditional sculpting techniques, pushes the boundaries of object making.