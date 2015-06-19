New era for Miami International Film Festival as Knight prize rules change

Earlier this month, Miami Dade College’s Miami International Film Festival unveiled major changes to its signature Knight Competition for the upcoming 33rd annual edition, to be held March 4-13, 2016.

The competition’s new eligibility rules means that any feature-length film, narrative or documentary, regardless of country of origin, from a director who has previously been presented a piece at the festival, will be eligible for the $40,000 cash awards, provided by Knight Foundation.

Photo: The Knight Competition Grand Prize is the top prize awarded annually by Miami International Film Festival.

This evolution in the competition will naturally increase excitement for filmmakers, but also for audiences. Everybody loves following award shows, and cheering on their favorite films, directors and actors. The new rules in Miami mean that an increased number of films will be competing for the prestigious title in 2016, and more films in the competition will increase the number of competition films that audience members will have had the opportunity to see (and support!) when the jury unveils its final choices on awards night at the Olympia Theater on March 12.

It’s also good news for filmmakers in the Miami community. Under the new eligibility rules, Miami (and international) directors with new feature films who have previously appeared at the festival with short films, will be automatically eligible as well.

Photo: 2015 Knight Competition jurors Phil Lord, Mercedes Gamero and Amma Assante

As in previous years, a jury of international film professionals will judge the final contenders. Last year’s jury included directors Phil Lord (The LEGO Movie, 22 Jump Street), Amma Asante (A Way of Life, Belle) and Spanish producer Mercedes Gamero (Kamikaze, Marshland).

In another section of the festival, Knight Foundation’s support of the Knight Documentary Achievement Award, which provides $10,000 to the audience-voted choice for best feature-length documentary in the festival, will continue in 2016. If a documentary is competing in the signature Knight Competition, it will still be additionally eligible for the Knight Documentary Achievement Award. Last year, in a close race that included such incredible films as Billy Corben’s Dawg Fight, Ben Patterson’s Sweet Micky for President, Morgan Neville’s Best of Enemies, Jill Bauer & Ronna Gradus’ Hot Girls Wanted, Albert Maysles’ Iris, among many others, the audience chose Tea Time (La once) from Chile as the festival’s winner.