New gallery space aims to ‘Dazzle’ with Chinese artist

Detail of ‘Another Space,’ Ye Hongxing.

Art Lexing is inaugurating its new space in what is called the Ironside community north of the Design District with artworks from Beijing-based Ye Hongshing. “The Dazzling World of Ye Hongxing” is a beautiful choice for a gallery in an increasingly lovely stretch in the Upper East Side, on a leafy street that now includes a couple of eating options and design shops.

Ye’s pieces – the ones here are all recent – are incredibly detailed patchworks. The swirling imagery of buddhas, tigers, flowers and Betty Boops are a traditional Chinese aesthetic meets modern pop combo. They are created not by paint, but with tiny decals and stickers covered with resin. From a distance, the figurative images stand out: carnations (the flower most associated with China), birds, cats, party hats, hearts, all brightly colored. Up close, the images fade into the complex pieces that make them. Little clipped phrases in various languages, Hello Kitty decals, happy faces are pasted together to create these versions of “paintings,” a frenetic, hyper-populated world where global cultures collide, encapsulated on mid-sized canvases. A little like modern China itself.

‘The Dazzling World of Ye Hongxing’ at Art Lexing.

The owner of the gallery, Lexing Zhang, is also Chinese, and is now based here in Miami. She has focused on exhibiting Chinese artists in the past, and will have a solo show at Art Wynwood coming up in February with Chinese photographer Quentin Shih. He’s a “theatrical” photographer, who poses the images in his frames like one would for a stage set, and whose latest works that will be highlighted at the fair were taken in Havana.

But in her new space, Zhang says she will be expanding, featuring several French artists and a group show of Koreans later in the year.

But Ye has been a favorite of hers for years, which is why she has opened the new gallery (she was previously on Biscayne Boulevard) with the popular artist, who has shown extensively in her native country as well as Europe and most recently at the Lux Art Institute in California.

As Zhang points out the incredible detailing one of Ye’s pieces, she laughs about the tiny colored phrases that make up a buddha’s head. They are in a variety of languages, most of which the artist Ye doesn’t read. One in Hangul, the script of the Korean language, in the center of the head actually translated as “need to lose weight.”