New Macon Pops series seeks to add to Macon’s music heritage

Matt Catingub and Steve Moretti after a press conference announcing Macon Pops. Photo by Maryann Bates

“(Macon Pops) is about connecting the audience to us. Not just in terms of sitting in seats. We want them up and dancing and eating food from our chefs and having a really good time,” explained Steve Moretti, during a phone interview last week.”

Moretti is a Grammy-nominated percussionist living in Macon, Ga. Though he spends much of his time traveling and performing, his latest venture is focused on the place he calls home. In an effort to franchise a new concert model, Moretti is partnering with Grammy Award-winning arranger Matt Catingub for a three-part concert series that will debut at the Macon City Auditorium on October 26. The first show is titled “Dancing through the Decades” and will feature music from the Big Band era all the way up to the early 21st century.

“Macon Pops brings the Pops orchestra into the new millennium by combining elements of a traditional orchestra with the fun and looseness of a popular music concert,” wrote Catingub in an email about the event. “Combining that with the ability to eat, drink and even dance will make each Macon Pops concert more of an event.”

As artistic director of the series, Catingub makes the choices and decisions about musical styles and artist selection. As the orchestrator of the majority of what the orchestra will play, he will be key in matching up a variety of musical styles with the Macon Pops. He thinks Macon is the perfect place to launch a new Pops program.

“Macon, being one of the great ‘music towns’ in this country, is the perfect place to launch a Pops program,” said Catingub. “The legends of music from Macon are well documented… It’s the perfect time to bring something like this in Macon, as the concept of the Macon Pops gives locals a unique chance to enjoy a fun evening out of music, food and dance.”

Though music history is an important part of Macon’s unique sense of place, this isn’t the only thing that the pair seeks to highlight. Moretti said the series will also feature local musicians who are making music in Macon now. He hopes to build on the city’s music heritage and on its current musical assets.

“It’s time to make a new history,” explained Moretti. “It’s time for our community to realize, and people outside to realize, ‘Wow! There’s a lot going on.'”

After the Oct. 26 kick-off performance, Macon Pops will continue with a December 7 performance of holiday music with a twist: Local musician Floco Torres is scheduled to perform with the orchestra. The series will wrap up on March 1, 2014 with a special guest, country music star Jo Dee Messina.

Moretti is currently raising money to get the series off the ground, and he’s not without help. An anonymous donor has agreed to match, dollar for dollar, all donations up to $50,000. For information on how to donate, visit the Macon Pops Facebook page.