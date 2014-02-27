New music premieres from SPCO’s Liquid Music series

By Stephen Sokolouski, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

February was a big month for new music in the Twin Cities thanks to the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music Series, with special performances and events featuring composer/performer Olga Bell and the musical super group Sisyphus.

Angel Deradoorian (far left) and Olga Bell (center) at the Walker Art Center

Olga Bell performed a program titled Origin/Outcome on Thursday, February 13, at the William and Nadine McGuire Theater. Copresented by The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music series, the Walker Art Center, and the American Composers Forum, the evening began with an intimate collaborative set by Bell and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Angel Deradoorian (former Dirty Projectors), followed by the world premiere of Bell’s nine-movement song cycle Krai – a richly-imagined sonic love letter to her Russian homeland. Together these works created an evocative mosaic of past and present, of intimacy and sprawling landscapes, serving the Twin Cities community with a fresh vision from a singular voice in the world of contemporary music. From ancient folk traditions to modern pop music, Olga Bell’s performance of Origin/Outcome was a celebration of the hot-blooded human vernacular – the music to which we dance, eat, grieve and live. Music blog We Heart Music described the evening as “Engaging, sonically interesting, and knocking down boundaries associated with traditional classical music…score another win for the Liquid Music series.”

Musical collaborative Sisyphus – Son Lux (left), Sufjan Stevens (center), Serengeti (right)

The following day, musical collaborative Sisyphus (formerly S/S/S), comprised of Chicago-based rapper Serengeti, Brooklyn-based composer/producer Son Lux, and Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter/composer Sufjan Stevens released its first and self-titled LP, co-commissioned by the Walker Art Center and the SPCO’s Liquid Music series and inspired by the work of visual artist Jim Hodges. The limited edition album, issued by Asthmatic Kitty and Joyful Noise Recordings, features a cover designed in collaboration with the artist. Though the album won’t be released nation-wide until March 18, a limited number of copies were available exclusively at the Walker Shop on February 14, the opening day of Jim Hodges: Give More Than You Take at the Walker. The musical group also celebrated this pre-release of their album with a cameo debut performance at Walker After Hours. MinnPost praised the events in saying, “The stars have aligned… Someday tell your grandchildren you were there.” In case you missed these remarkable events, you can listen to the single, “Calm it Down” here, or pre-order the album here.