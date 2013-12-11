New music series, Blues @ the Civic, to begin at Akron Civic Theatre

The Akron Civic Theatre, a Knight Arts grantee, is launching another new series – Blues @ the Civic – to go along with its jazz and other musical events. In cooperation with the Northeast Ohio Blues Association, the series will kick off when the association will host Colin John and The Juke Hounds (as the opening act) on January 17.

According to officials, Colin John is an internationally recognized musician with both acoustic and electric guitar playing and passionate singing.

John is based out of Hawaii, and has been promoted as a far out musician. One critic labelled him as “Mississippi meets Maui.” He combines Hawaiian style music with blues, rock and roll, and soul music. The musician works with Hawaiian musicians to promote ecological issues for the region under the title “The Big Blue O.”

Colin John. Photo courtesy of the Akron Civic Theatre

The Juke Hounds, a local band, formed as a group formed in late 2006, and ventured on a special mission to put the “Juke” spin on the standard “Blues Sound.” By adding a high energy approach, an uplifting twist to the songs, and upbeat musicianship, The Juke Hounds have built a loyal following regionally. That, in part, would explain their appearance.

The band (Bob Gardner on lead guitar and vocals, Jimmy Kormanik on harmonica and vocals, Gerard Dominick on bass and back up vocals, Doug Barber on keyboard and vocals, and Mark Smallwood on percussion and vocals) won a regional blues competition and represented the area in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., in 2011.

The Juke Hounds. Photo courtesy of the Akron Civic Theatre

This year, the group won the Northeast Ohio Blues Association competition and will again venture off to the Memphis for the 2014 international challenge in January right after their performance at the Akron Civic Theatre. The local performance will feature the music that will be played at the upcoming festival.