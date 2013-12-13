New works, new feel at de la Cruz

Christopher Wool, Dan Colen, Mark Bradford on the first floor.

Art Basel Miami Beach shows no signs of slowing down or getting stale. There seemed to be more people and the myriad satellite fairs were jam-packed for the entire time. Anyone once again trying to park anywhere close to their art destination can surely attest to that.

But Miami itself also shows no sign of slowing down when it comes to the art world. Just one week later, another Second Saturday will unveil new shows at the local galleries, and tomorrow will also be the inaugural free Second Saturday at the Perez Art Museum Miami for a family friendly afternoon, which will feature female drummers placed all around the fabulous building on the bay.

So, for instance, if you missed the de la Cruz Collection’s newest exhibition that opened during Basel, tomorrow’s another chance. This year there are some major changes to the set-up of the three-floor exhibition space. Most noticeably the top floor. Since the beautiful, airy space opened in 2009, the third floor has been dedicated to some early pieces that helped shape the collection from Carlos and Rosa de la Cruz, such as works from Cuban-American artists such as Ana Mendieta and Felix Gonzalez-Torres. The haunting photography from Mendieta, the minimalist but so moving little pile of candy and stacks of paper sculptures from Gonzalez-Torres are still there. But the visitor will be struck by the huge new additions that line the walls — bare-stroked smiley faces on large canvases painted in bright yellows, greens, purples, dozens and dozens of them, from Rob Pruitt. The New York artist riffs on pop culture themes, such as with his glittery panda bear series or his Andy Monument, which is in Union Square, where Warhol’s factory once was.

On the ground floor is a street-inspired, grid painting from L.A. artist Mark Bradford and a rounded, wheel-like sculpture from another art world favorite, Dan Colen, who shows with Gagosian.