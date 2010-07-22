New Works of Miami

Miami, you have come a long way. The just opened all-local MAM “New Work Miami 2010” show, with 35 artists, is testament to that. There are riveting huge installations, new painting, sound and performance pieces, and a wealth of other works in this show. But the real take-away impression is how grounded the Miami art scene has become: the variety of talent, crafting, and imagination suggests that this scene is no flash-in-the-pan.

Kudos first to organizers Rene Morales, MAM’s associate curator, and Peter Boswell, senior curator, who traipsed around Miami on studio and gallery visits to gather together the art for this exhibit, and whose enthusiasm for it oozes out from the walls.

There have been good local museum shows before, indeed at MAM several years ago; so what is striking is how many of these artists were not included in previous shows, underlining the depth of what is now here. Most of the works are also site-specific and never before exhibited. But that is not to say anyone familiar with the art world in Miami won’t recognize the tell-tale hands behind a number of the pieces: The incredibly detailed black-and-silver etched work of Michael Genovese; the quiet photography of Peggy Nolan; the ghoulish black light room of Beatriz Monteavaro; the bold strokes of Michael Vasquez; and the fluid abstractions of Lynne Golob Gelfman.

There are the surprises: the bridge made from crushed cockroaches and flies from Fabian Pena, mesmerizing; and the Greco-Roman torso, made painstakingly from layered shoulder pads and acrylic lace, from Guerra de la Paz. That’s just to name a few, there are so many others. One of the impressive aspects of “New Work” is the successful mix of artists who have lived and worked on this tip of the peninsula for years and relative newcomers; and of male and female, older and younger.

From a number of artists, there is an underlying theme of the urban and the process of decay and renewal, a very Miami state of being.

As part of the renewal process, various artists will be returning to the museum to tweak their pieces, to perform, or to hang out. It’s a way to differentiate the exhibit from a static survey of local art to a living, breathing snapshot of work being conceived and created at this very moment in time.

So for instance, Felicia Chizuko Carlisle will be tinkering with her light and perspective installation during the duration of the show (she also is featured at Dimensions Variable in the Design District this month), as the museum becomes a studio space for her. The ™ Sisters opened up the exhibit last Saturday with a performance in the auditorium while the collective Talking Heads Transmitters conducted interviews in a “sound studio” in the gallery. They will be back with a segment on the environment called The Big Spill, on another performance-oriented night featuring Maria Jose Arjona, who will apparently challenge visitors to take a diamond from her mouth.

In fact every Thursday through September 16, MAM will host a performance and a meet and greet with various artists highlighted in the show in a series of “after hour” events. There’s really no excuse to miss out on at least some of these New Works this summer.