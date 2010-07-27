News Start-Ups Exchange Tips on Engaging Readers, Generating Revenue

Anyone curious about the future of journalism ‘ and how news outlets can effectively inform people in the digital age, while surviving as a business ‘ should check out a new Knight Foundation report, Seeking Sustainability: A Nonprofit News Roundtable.

Knight Foundation sponsored the roundtable in April, which was co-hosted by The Texas Tribune, Voice of San Diego and the Knight Chair in Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. In addition to the news groups detailing their experiences, several dozen funders, academics and researchers from around the country shared their perspectives.’ They touched on the issues all online news startups are experimenting with: journalism and advertising models, ways to generate revenue, interacting with and building community and technology and innovation.