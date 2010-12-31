Mini Series Schedule First Basket, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2011, at 1:00 p.m. Film Screening: First Basket is a Jewish basketball documentary that follows Jewish basketball experiences from ash cans placed on the stoops of brownstones to the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. On Nov. 1, 1946, in the opening game of the fledgling Basketball Association of America (BAA), Ossie Schectman scored the first basket for the New York Knickerbockers against the Toronto Huskies, and by 1949, the BAA had become the National Basketball Association (NBA), making Schectman’s shot the first basket in the NBA. While the era of Jewish professional basketball players has passed, the story of these sports pioneers illustrates how the American 20th Century was shaped by the experiences of many immigrant groups. Screening at [email protected] @ 137 NE 19th Street, Downtown Miami. Game of Schtickball is scheduled in [email protected] parking lot. Praying in Her Own Voice, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2011, at 7:00 p.m. Film Screening: Praying in Her Own Voice is described as a powerful film that documents the courageous struggle of a religious female group called Women of the Wall. Inspiring a movement for equality next to Jerusalem’s Western Wall, their story speaks of the deprived status of women in Israeli public life. In honor of a visit from Anat Hoffman of Women of the Wall, [email protected] presents Praying in Her Own Voice on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 7:00 p.m. followed by a “New Sanhedrin” discussion relating to the topic. Screening at [email protected] @ 137 NE 19th Street, Downtown Miami. (Special Note: Anat Hoffman will speak at a presentation of the National Council of Jewish Women at Temple Israel on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 7:00 p.m.)