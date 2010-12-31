[email protected] To Present Compelling Mini-Series
The new downtown Miami Jewish cultural center, [email protected], partners with The CAJE Miami Jewish Film Festival to present JewView—a new three-part miniseries aimed at tying Jewish films into community building and dialogue. There will also be a game of schtickball, movie discussion Groups and a klezmer jam session with Frank London to kick-off the mini-series.
Mini Series Schedule First Basket, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2011, at 1:00 p.m. Film Screening: First Basket is a Jewish basketball documentary that follows Jewish basketball experiences from ash cans placed on the stoops of brownstones to the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. On Nov. 1, 1946, in the opening game of the fledgling Basketball Association of America (BAA), Ossie Schectman scored the first basket for the New York Knickerbockers against the Toronto Huskies, and by 1949, the BAA had become the National Basketball Association (NBA), making Schectman’s shot the first basket in the NBA. While the era of Jewish professional basketball players has passed, the story of these sports pioneers illustrates how the American 20th Century was shaped by the experiences of many immigrant groups. Screening at [email protected] @ 137 NE 19th Street, Downtown Miami. Game of Schtickball is scheduled in [email protected] parking lot. Praying in Her Own Voice, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2011, at 7:00 p.m. Film Screening: Praying in Her Own Voice is described as a powerful film that documents the courageous struggle of a religious female group called Women of the Wall. Inspiring a movement for equality next to Jerusalem’s Western Wall, their story speaks of the deprived status of women in Israeli public life. In honor of a visit from Anat Hoffman of Women of the Wall, [email protected] presents Praying in Her Own Voice on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 7:00 p.m. followed by a “New Sanhedrin” discussion relating to the topic. Screening at [email protected] @ 137 NE 19th Street, Downtown Miami. (Special Note: Anat Hoffman will speak at a presentation of the National Council of Jewish Women at Temple Israel on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 7:00 p.m.)
The Klezmatics: On Holy Ground, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2011, at 6:00 p.m.
Film Screening: The Klezmatics: On Holy Ground is where a Quaker bassist and a Reform Jewish trumpeter, Yiddish language, Hasidic dance, gospel music and Woody Guthrie meet. The feature-length documentary is the result of a four-year journey alongside the band members, their music and their creative process. Klezmer Jam with special guest Frank London of the Klezmatics will follow the 6:00 p.m. show at [email protected]’s downtown digs with director Erik Greenberg Anjou. Time Out, New York declares, “The Klezmatics aren’t just the best band in the klezmer vanguard; on a good night, they rank among the greatest bands on the planet.” Regal South Beach 18 Cinema (1120 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach) Engaging Audiences: Klezmer Jam with Frank London of the Klezmatics at [email protected] (jam begins at 9:00 p.m.)
“] [email protected] produces and celebrates music, literary arts, visual art, education and spirituality through a Jewish lens. [email protected] is located at 137 NE 19 Street, Miami 33132, on the campus of historic Temple Israel in downtown Miami. For more information please call 305.542.7732 or visit the website at www.nextat19th.org.
