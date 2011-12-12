NoDa’s history captured in photos

Ever driven through a place and said “Wow, this neighborhood has changed. I remember when …”

Change can be bittersweet, watching the old get replaced with new.

That can also be said about Charlotte’s oldest arts district, NoDa. NoDa is the North Davidson Street historic neighborhood that was turned into a well-known arts district. This area has morphed, grown and — in some ways shrunk — into a place that’s still funky, but with less visual art, and a lot more music and food.

Recently, NoDaRioty (a committee of the NoDa Neighborhood Association focused on keeping the local art scene vibrant) created a fun and historical double set of playing cards. These two decks (there were too many great photos to limit it to one) feature photographs taken in NoDa by local artists and residents.

There are 108 unique photos. Each captures a distinct view of what made NoDa such a special place. Whether you are an old timer or new to this area, each card has a specific connection to a place and its people, as well as referencing some fun and unusual experiences. Just looking through the cards will take you on a memorable journey, even if you don’t know them all.

Some are a nod to a time long before “Center of the Earth” Gallery owners Paul Sires and Ruth Ava Lyons had their vision of an arts area rising from the ashes of the abandoned, crime-ridden North Davidson neighborhood. Herrin Brothers Coal & Ice — started in the 1920s — is probably the only original business that still exists. Yet anyone connected with NoDa will know this rusty landmark.

Though the face and faces of NoDa are constantly changing, there is a rich character in this neighborhood that is funky, funny and very passionate. Many photos recall recent history of murals and artists and gallery owners. Of course, some things referenced are no longer around, but this is a visceral reminder of why people should come out and support the arts in NoDa, in addition to the food and performing art venues.

The traditional brick and mortar galleries have been replaced with funky handmade shops and private artists’ studios. Many restaurant and music venues show local art, and there are still murals being created. (One can’t miss William Puckett’s massive Matheson Bridge mural project created in conjunction with the Neighborhood Association and local government.)

Probably the most visible arts venue in NoDa is still the “All Arts Market” that started in December 2008. This past weekend was its Holiday Spectacular at the Neighborhood Theatre. As always, it’s free admission and is a great way to experience and support some original, creative artists. Whatever you may be looking for, the All Arts Market is really quintessential NoDa.