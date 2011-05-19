NoDa’s metamorphosis: part 2

This weekend is a great time to check out “NoDa” and experience, first hand, what happens when artists and businesses work together to give an historic Charlotte neighborhood yet another life. This Thursday, Friday and Saturday there are various offerings to stimulate the senses, from the All Arts Market to Pimp My Rack and the Charlotte FemmeFest. NoDa is one of those funky, eclectic areas that is truly diverse. You will see people from all walks of life, in different colors, some even brightly inked. From babies to hippies to well-groomed patrons of the arts, NoDa is a place to be experienced again and again. And, it fits any budget.

In this community’s transformation, there have been casualties of beloved galleries, like the Lark & Key (it still has a gallery in South End) and The Boulevard (where one could always find something cool handmade). Nevertheless, the well-attended All Arts Market continues to gain momentum. The All Arts Market happens about four times a year inside the old Neighborhood Theater. This show of affordable, original art from local artists is always free. This time it runs Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20 from 6 to 10 p.m. It received additional funding through the Arts & Science Council to be part of the NoDa Gallery Crawl (always the first and third Fridays of the month).

Pimp My Rack is a live, free outdoor art event on Friday, May 20 during the NoDa Gallery Crawl. Audiences can watch local artists paint NoDa’s new custom-built bike racks. One can even enjoy a free brew and register to win a custom-designed bicycle. Pimp My Rack is a public art exhibition made possible with funds from the Neighborhood Energy Challenge grant.

Saturday, May 21 at 5:30 p.m. is Charlotte FemmeFest 2011, which features 20-plus artists and musicians. (Tickets are $20 at the door.) This fourth annual neighborhood event will feature national, regional and local music acts and visual artists. The evening will include a variety of musical genres represented by talented acts featuring a strong female presence, including the Grammy nominee Jennifer Knapp, as well as the fast-rising Elizabeth and the Catapult. Representing the local Charlotte scene will be Donna Duncan, Natalie Royal and Shana Blake, among others.

This year’s FemmeFest proceeds will benefit The Relatives Crisis Assistance Shelter. The Relatives Safe House has operated since 1974, providing a safe location for youth 7 through 17 who have run away from home, are homeless or just going through a rough family situation with nowhere else to turn.

The “center” of NoDa is the corner of 36th and Davidson Streets. On this end of NoDa, you will find a number of eateries and bars, a hip coffee shop, a dog bar (where humans are welcome), live music venues, a few boutiques/shops and several galleries all within a few blocks. And, if you love old tees, check out the vintage shop called the Rat’s Nest.