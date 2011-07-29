Nurturing young talent

By Evy Schiffman, Community School of Music and Arts

When 7-year old Ethel arrives at the Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA) for her weekly piano lesson, she can’t wait to start playing. She’s been practicing pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Tchaikovsky and is eager to put her fingers on the keys. And when she does, WOW! At only 3’11”, Ethel packs a BIG piano punch, playing compositions that would be challenging for any musician, regardless of age. Ethel is also a composer who proudly announces that, “My March in C, Op. 1, is in rondo form.”

Ethel is one of the youngest recipients ever of a CSMA Merit Scholarship, one of 52 to be awarded for the 2011-12 school year to students who have shown outstanding commitment and progress in their studies. Providing music scholarships is only one of the ways that CSMA nurtures young talent, supports families in need and fulfills its commitment to Arts for All! Need-based tuition assistance based on a sliding scale and program subsidies for weekly art and music instruction at elementary schools are also cornerstones of CSMA’s Financial Aid Program.

Annually, CSMA awards art scholarships to students from Art4Schools, a CSMA program that serves thousands of children at Silicon Valley schools, many of which are designated as Title 1 reaching low-income families. Based on talent, dedication and financial need, teachers nominate students to continue their art education during the summer by enrolling in an on-site camp at CSMA’s Finn Center.

The stories of how students might benefit from a summer experience are often compelling and heartfelt. The teacher of one young nominee said, “Daniel has an aptitude in art that shines. Despite his struggle in other classes and a difficult home life, he feels pride and confidence in art class. I truly feel that Daniel’s artistic development and the sensitivity gained through it will change the trajectory of his young life and perhaps make the difference between survival and success. He would benefit greatly from receiving a CSMA summer scholarship.”

“Survival and success” are strong words. However, nurturing young talent by providing children such as Daniel, Ethel and so many more the opportunity to have a music and art education can make that much of a difference in a child’s future.