“Nutcracker”: a holiday tradition

Phoebe Klett as Clara. Photo by Peter Zay

I am going to see the Nutcracker this coming weekend for the first time. Of course I am familiar with the story: how young Clara is magically transported to another realm by Herr Drosselmeyer and the Nutcracker Prince comes to life to save her. I can’t wait to see the dancing sugarplums, be awed by the Snow Queen, and frightened by the terrible Mouse King. I feel like a child eagerly anticipating Christmas morning.

The best part is I am going to see the North Carolina Dance Theatre’s “Nutcracker,” choreographed by Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux. Having been so impressed by “Limitless” from earlier this fall, I expect to be inspired and excited into the Christmas spirit. The snow scene is reported to be particularly arresting with 10 ballerinas performing as dancing snowflakes led by the Snow Queen and King, while sparkling snow falls all around them.

“Nutcracker” Snow Scene. Photo by Jeff Cravotta

This coming Saturday and Sunday, December 22 and 23, is the last weekend to see “Nutcracker.” Showtimes are at 2 and 7 p.m. both days. So if you are like me and have somehow missed out on this holiday tradition put it off no longer. Let’s go see “Nutcracker” performed by the North Carolina Dance Theatre!