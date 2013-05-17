Delivering the New World School of the Arts College commencement speech

Last week I had the good fortune of being asked to deliver the commencement address for the New World School of the Arts College.

New World School of the Arts is a Miami-based, dual enrollment arts-centric institution that has been named one of the nation’s top 100 schools numerous times. Admission is by portfolio review only and many graduates have gone on to become working artists of the highest caliber. It is an extraordinary place full of energy, talent and promise.

Typically commencement includes a procession march from the school to the Gusman Theater, but on this day the torrential rain prevented that – despite a joyful no rain” dance led by professor and former Martha Graham dancer Peter London. The entire graduating class joined in and turned it into a conga line. There was no question we were at a school filled with performing artists! I felt a significant sense of obligation as I came to the podium.

I opened my speech by giving the proud parents and grandparents in the audience the freedom to hoot and holler the day away, which they immediately did. They had gotten their child to the most important finish line in America – a college degree.

I then turned to the graduates and encouraged them to do three things: Be quintessential; always follow their passion; and, most importantly, be a citizen artist by using their artistic gift to help communities, advocate for the causes they believe in and make the world a better place.