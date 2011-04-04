O, Miami: Abe’s Penny Live

We’re less than one week into the Knight-funded O, Miami poetry festival and the impact is already being felt throughout the city. The countywide festival aims to give every single person in Miami-Dade County a change to encounter poetry this April. The festival got one step closer to that goal Saturday night with the launch of Abe’s Penny Live, an interactive event designed to encourage the public to write poetry inspired by work from local artists hanging at Wynwood’s ArtSeen Gallery. View work by Lee Materazzi, Francie Bishop Good, Samantha Salzinger and Robby Campbell, grab a pencil, release your inner bard and drop your completed poem in a box in front of the work of your choice. At the end of event on April 26, one poem and the work that inspired it will be printed in an issue of “micro-magazine,” Abe’s Penny.