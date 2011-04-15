O, Miami at Casa de Ha-ha, South Pointe Park, CasaLin & beyond

As the second full week of O, Miami! comes to a close, I’m overwhelmed with all of the amazing events still scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. If you are looking for something to do this weekend and beyond that includes a little poetry in the heart of Miami, plan to visit one or all of the events below. Also, don’t forget to go O! by adding a poem to your e-mail signature. Help O, Miami reach its goal of exposing every Miami-Dade county resident to a poem during the month of April.

When: April 16, 9:00 a.m. What: O, Miami Medial Caesura Where: South Pointe Park (South Beach) Who: Any and everyone! Info: Join us on the beach for three hours of silence to mark the mid-point of our poetic month.

When: April 16, 2:00 p.m. What: Sweatstock Where: Sweat Records (5505 NE 2nd Ave) Who: Abel Folgar, Joe Lapin, + more TBA Info: O, Miami will provide poetic content throughout the Sweatstock festivities, featuring a reading by Miami’s rock and/or rollingest young poets at 2 p,m.

When: April 17, 1:30 p.m. What: Flower of Life Where: CasaLin Who: Eliza Bishop Info: In a temporary installation, Eliza Bishop will interpret gifts from the natural landscape (leaving no ecological trace of her presence) to reveal the universal template of a sacred geometrical shape, The Flower of Life, a symbol that contains all the building blocks of the universe, called the Platonic Solids, using it as a metaphor to illustrate the connectedness of all life and spirit within the universe. Visitors will also receive a letter-press, hand-sewn edition of one of Bishop’s books.

When: April 19, 6:00 p.m. What: Locals Reading Where: NWSA ArtSeen Gallery Who: Neil de la Flor, Emma Trelles, Maureen Seaton Info: Three local poets read from their newest books. Doors to exhibition open at 6, reading at 7.