O, Miami week three preview

The O, Miami! poetry festival begins week three with a reading by local poets, a talk and reading with leading figures of the of Argentinian Avant-Garde scene, a poetry reading at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, plus an fascinating array of cinematic events scheduled at the Miami Beach Cinematheque and O, Cinema. It’s nearly impossible to partake in every event but each event brings O, Miami one step closer to bringing poetry to every resident of Miami-Dade county. Below is a schedule of events through Thursday. Also, don’t forget to add your O, Miami poetry to the nexus. Visit the Miami Herald’s call for poetry submissions @ http://www.miamiherald.com/omiami/.

When: April 19 – 6:00pm What: Locals Reading Where: >>>NWSA ArtSeen Gallery Who: Neil de la Flor, Emma Trelles, & Maureen Seaton Info: Three local poets read from their newest books. Doors to exhibition at 6, reading at 7.

When: April 20 – 7:00pm What: Argentinian Avant-Garde Where: >>>MoCA North Miami Who: Stuart Krimko, Fernanda Laguna, & Cecilia Pavon Info: Talk and reading with two leading figures of the modern poetry scene in Buenos Aires, with their translator. Bi-lingual event (Spanish/English). Cost: museum admission.

When: April 21 – 7:00pm What: Miami Poets Soirée Where: >>>Pinecrest Branch Library Who: moderated by Tere Starr Info: Join the “Miami Poets,” Miami’s chapter of the >>>Florida State Poets Association for an evening to celebrate all things poetic. Bring your poems to read (yours or those of your favorite poets). We often get philosophical, discussing what poetry means, and best of all, we share how poetry enhances our lives.

When: April 21 – 8:00pm What: Cinema Sounds Where: >>>O Cinema Who: Abel Folgar Info: Special poetry trailers will screen, and local poet Abel Folgar will read his poems, as a part of O Cinema’s Cinema Sounds evening.

When: April 22 – 12:00pm What: AIRIE @ The Fairchild Where: >>>Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Who: Anne McCrary Sullivan, Michael Hettich, + 3 more tba Info: Poets from Everglades National Park’s artists residency program will read their poetry in the beautiful scenery of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

When: April 22-25 – 7:00pm What: Film Screening: Poetry Where: >>>Miami Beach Cinematheque Info: Film screening. Lee Chang-dong’s follow-up to his acclaimed Secret Sunshine is a masterful study of the subtle empowerment—and moral compass—of an elderly woman. A sixty-something woman, faced with a crippling medical diagnosis and the discovery of a heinous family crime, finds strength and purpose when she enrolls in a poetry class. In Korean with English subtitles.