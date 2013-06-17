Oak Morse and Lamar Williams, Jr. to headline Poetic Peace Open Mic

Poetic Peace Open Mic flyer.

Poetic Peace Arts (a Knight Arts grantee) regularly hosts Poetic Peace Open Mic events at JD’s Drama and Dinner Theater in downtown Macon. Along with open mic sets, Poetic Peace also features regional and nationally known spoken word artists and writers.

According to Y-O Latimore, of Poetic Peace Arts, spoken word artist Oak Morse and singer/songwriter Lamar Williams, Jr. will headline this week’s Poetic Peace Open Mic on June 19.

Williams has history in the music industry. He’s a former member of Rehab, a band founded in central Georgia, and was featured on Colt Ford’s song “Angels and Demuns.” He’s also the son of the late Lamar Williams who was a bass player in Macon’s own Allman Brothers Band.

According to his website, Oak Morse is an Atlanta native who was raised by his aunt. He discovered his talent for writing at an early age, winning a poetry contest in seventh grade. Born Parrish Bush, his pseudonym is taken from two sources. “Oak” comes from the oak tree, which symbolizes southern strength and deep roots for the artist. “Morse” is an homage to Samuel Morse, inventor of the telegraph, who the artist considers to be the sender of the first message of the digital era. Oak Morse, for the artist, means “deep-rooted message.”

Expect an eclectic vibe at this week’s Poetic Peace Open Mic hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron. Opening Acts include Ice on Fire, Lauren May, Clarena Hostkins and T. Michael. Doors open at 8 p.m., but come early to sign up for the open mic set. Admission is $5.