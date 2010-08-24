Of Men Mad About Design and Art

We don’t know what Don Draper and Roger Stirling would think about these ad campaigns from the 1960s, but then, they are fictional characters and the exhibit “Not Just Mad Men” is very real, very timely, and potentially very interesting. Opening up tomorrow night at Miami International University of Art & Design, the exhibit will kick off with a panel, “The Advertising Evolution,” and will feature ads from the early ’60s along with work from the University’s students.

The period stuff in the show comes from Duke University, while locals complement it. For example, graphic design students are creating ’60s era posters of current products; fashion students are highlighting the fashions of that time period; film students will be showcasing looped commercials, movies and TV shows; and advertising students will have a retrospective of the ’60s with a Miami focus.

Mad cool.

Meanwhile, over at another inspired educational institution, the New World School of the Arts will be opening its annual Faculty Exhibit on Thursday. The diverse and varied show is meant to highlight the talent that guides and shapes the highly regarded output from that school, from photography, painting, and sculpture to digital imagery and design. Exhibiting artists include familiar names in Miami’s art community, including: Luisa Basnuevo, Carol Brown, Felicia Carlisle, Greg Davis, Tony Fernandez, Christy Gast, Kathleen Hudspeth, Michael Loveland, Rosario Martinez-Cañas, Annette M. Piskel, Karen Rifas, Louise Romeo, and Fred Snitzer.