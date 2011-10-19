Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art Second Saturday: Studio Ohr Kids
Arts / Article
By Holly Zinner, Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art Children from three coastal counties participated in Studio Ohr Kids on October 8th. Children were able to work with artists to make clay masks, glaze vases, make jewelry and create their very own “George Ohr-like” moustache to wear while having their picture taken! Kids also had fun sinking their fingers into wet clay and experiencing throwing pots on a wheel.
The event was part of the Ohr-O’Keefe’s Second Saturday programming that features live demonstrations by area and regional artists
Recent Content
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article