Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art: Wine, Women & Song

By Holly Zinner, Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art

On Saturday, August 13, over 200 people came to the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art to celebrate Mississippi Women Artists at the museum’s Wine, Women & Song event. The Museum hosted 11 female artists from the great State of Mississippi who gave demonstrations of their crafts to a crowd of over 200 spectators throughout the day. Local TV and newspapers covered the event and visitors raved about both the live artists on site and the exhibitions in the galleries. Wow! What a great time!

Artists representing ceramics, stone carving, painting, and jewelry making afforded the public a glimpse into their creative processes.

Ceramicists Lynn Barnwell demonstrated her wheel throwing technique, while Elizabeth Gafford and Lisa Watson showed off their skill at hand building. Toni Spink made mixed media lampshades; Maria Hughes displayed her talents with acrylic paint. Cathy Talbot showed her methods of fabricating enamel on copper jewelry; Helene Fielder demonstrated stone carving and Chef Danie Rodriquez of Capone’s Restaurant presented a cooking demonstration. In addition, the Museum was delighted to have author Ellis Anderson signing copies of her book Under Surge, Under Siege and Vicki Niolet autographing her book Parting Shots & West Side Stories. Live guitar music was provided by Russell McCullough and Maisano’s of Ocean Springs donated wine for tasting; samples of specialty foods were donated by the vendors of the Ocean Springs Fresh Market.