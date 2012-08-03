OmniCorpDetroit hosts Open Hack Night

Last night I had the pleasure of being a part of Open Hack Night at OmniCorpDetroit. Taking place the first and third Thursdays of each month, Open Hack Night invites all who are curious and interested to have a look at the inner workings of a space devoted to the projects of various makers, doers, tinkerers and visionaries. The space alone is the worth the visit — a stunning 3,000-square-foot warehouse at the Eastern Market, outfitted with welding equipment, a darkroom, a weaving loom and, really, just about any tool you can conceive of. As I toured the space, I had a fascinating conversation with a puppet maker, and I learned many new things, including what an oloid is, which I literally cannot explain. For that explanation, I’d recommend having a look at the blog of the man who showed me the many oloids he’s been working on, and who politely explained their history, function and physics to me, despite my obvious inability to grasp the heady concepts.