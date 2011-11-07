On Q Productions continues to move us

“For The Love of Harlem” is a musical event about the human experience. This original piece of musical theater, by Jermaine Nakia Lee, is the second in On Q Productions’ “Sound of Music” season. You have four more chances this week to experience this local, live quality theater.

On Q Productions is in its third-year residency as Blumenthal’s only African-American theater company. Seeing these performances in the Duke Energy Theater’s black box setting is an excellent way to experience local original theater in an intimate setting. It’s not surprising that this company has been chosen to receive a two-year matching grant from the Arts & Science Council (a Knight arts grantee), along with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to help propel it to the next level.

“For The Love of Harlem” is entertaining from the start, pulling us into the historical time period of the Harlem Renaissance. Lee takes us through the good and the bad, the highs and lows. He uses comedy, music and dance (lots of great choreography by LaTanya Johnson) as the underlying rhythms that tie all the threads of characters, scenes and monologues together.

The audience is right in front of the performers, with the edge of the stage basically butting up to the first row. The best theatrical performances, especially in intimate settings, depend on the details of the work. This can be the details of the costumes and set, as well as the characters, themselves. On Q Productions, under the artistic direction of Quentin “Q” Talley, the company’s founder, fills this show with lots of subtle and sometimes bold details to take us back to the times of the Harlem Renaissance, which happens to be a black experience.

Yet, the best part about the shows Talley chooses is they are about the human experience, a universalness through the details of black characters. “For The Love of Harlem” is about this universal shared experience of being human. Early on, one of the characters expresses this sentiment as “ We don’t see boundaries.”

Harlem is a different time, with its live music, singing and dancing. But the joy and sorrow are something we all face, whether white or black, straight or gay. (If you know about the artists of this time, you’re aware of the adult subject matter. But, all is done in a tasteful manner, perhaps as a Southern courtesy.) In the end, all that remains is love, the tie that binds.

It was a great show, overall. There were strong actors with some outstanding solos and duets. The standouts were Justin Moore as Langston Hughes, Sherretta Ivey as Zora Neale Hurston, Sharlata Marlin as Bessie Smith, Vincent Robinson as Aaron Douglas and, finally, LeShae Stukes, who almost stole the show with her A’lelia Walker portrayal. Roderick Phifer-Pitts was the young tap dancing performer that was simply “wow.”

The times when everyone was singing together were some of the most powerful and moving moments of this show. (And, another great reason theater is so good in intimate settings.) There were creative nods to African-American religious and artistic traditions, in addition to the obvious roots of the theme. I would encourage you to go see “For The Love of Harlem.” It will be worth it on many levels.