On Tap: A Major Museum Show and a Local Art Grab

There are two must stops on Saturday night, Nov. 6, for anyone serious about their interest in art: the Miami Art Museum‘s unveiling of a solo retrospective from one of America’s significant painters

of the latter part of the 20th century, Susan Rothenberg; and Locust Projects annual Smash and Grab art auction. We’ll start with the first, which will be MAM’s main show during Art Basel.

Rothenberg emerged out the dense New York art scene in the 1970s, made famous from her less abstract and more figurative works (a break from the de rigueur minimalist abstraction of the time), in particular her horse paintings. Susan Rothenberg: Moving in Place will be her first museum show in over a decade, featuring 25 paintings from the early years to the present.

How her art has morphed over the years is directly related to place: she rejected New York City in favor of the great expanse of New Mexico. Instead of an intensely confined, concrete and metal landscape, Rothenberg become more influenced by big skies and desert wildlife. Her distinctive hand is always present, but the images depart dramatically from early to late, as she moves through artistic changes as well as physical ones (two of her painting in MAM’s collection will be on display). She and husband Bruce Nauman — a pivotal figure in contemporary art whose incredible installation represented the U.S. at last year’s Venice Biennale — now stick to their isolated ranch, but remain heavyweights of the art world. Great to have her here (OK, if only through her canvases) until March.

Over at Locust Projects, one of the funnest art events of the year, as tons of donated artwork is up for a “Smash and Grab” party. It goes like this: “The event revolves around a raffle, for which over 100 local, national and international artists have donated work — enough so that each raffle ticket is guaranteed to win an artwork. Tickets are drawn at random during the party, with the winner getting their choice of artwork.” There will be a Michael’s Genuine Food Cart, and music from DJ Hotpants.