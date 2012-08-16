On the streets with Ian Curcio

The Duke Energy Building.

Ever wondered what a professional photo shoot is like? Ever wish you could ask a professional photographer questions about a photo shoot and photography in general? If you answered yes to these questions, check out a workshop at the Light Factory (a Knight Arts grantee) this Saturday, August 18th with photographer Ian Curcio.

From 10-5 p.m., Curcio will lead a group through Uptown Charlotte as he conducts a shoot with a model, striving to get 10 unique looks. You will witness a professional photographer at work as he scouts locations, creates interesting compositions and uses simple lighting techniques.

The workshop is open to all levels of photographers, but it is recommended that you have working knowledge of a DSLR camera. Students are encouraged to ask questions during the shoot and can take their own photos or video.

Intersection of College and Trade Streets.

Ian Curcio is an editorial and commercial photographer who began his career as a photojournalist. He travels extensively in America working on photography projects for travel, business and community publications. To learn more about Curcio and see his portfolio, check out his website.

The Light Factory is a contemporary museum of photography and film. Founded in 1972, the Factory seeks to “promote the power of the image” and to stimulate “audiences through photography, film and other light-based media.” As part of this mission, the Factory offers an array of photography and filmmaking classes. Weeklong, evening and daytime classes are available, as well as occasional workshops. Classes are organized by expertise.

To sign up for the workshop on Saturday with Ian Curcio, you can register online or over the phone by calling 704-333-9755. The workshop costs $120.