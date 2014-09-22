One City Art Festival fuses visual arts and the community

One City Art Festival 2014 flyer.

Nine different art organizations have collaborated to host the 2014 One City Art Festival. This year marks the second time this event has taken place. The One City Art Festival displays how Macon’s community has evolved for the best when it comes to the visual arts discipline. Middle Georgia State College is the principal supporter of this festival.

The nine art organizations are the Macon Arts Alliance, Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation, Macon Film Festival, The 567 Center for Renewal, Tubman African American Museum, Middle Georgia Arts Association, and the Museum of Arts and Sciences (all Knight Arts grantees), plus Contemporary Arts Exchange and GA Art Education Association. Each one of these entities are vital arteries to the heartbeat of Macon’s visual art community. The 2nd Annual One City Art Festival starts October 2nd ends October 6. On the initial day, the GA Art Education Association kicks off the festivities with a party in two spots on Cherry Street; one location is The 567 Center for Renewal and the other one is Travis Jean.

On October 3, the participating venues will display exhibits for the First Friday Art Walk, which takes place from 5 until 9 p.m. Other downtown business like Fresh Produce Records (a Knight Arts grantee), Golden Bough Bookstore, Roasted Cafe and Market City Cafe will also engage the festival by presenting the work of visual artists. There will also be a pop-up gallery in a vacant building on 365 Third Street. Afterwards, the only part of the event with a charge happens. It’s a party at The 567 Center with a $20 advance cover charge.

October 4 consists of interactive paint workshops at the Middle Georgia Art Association and Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation. On this day, the Museum of Arts & Sciences will have free admission for the public from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.