By Deborah Mitchell, AIRIE/Artists in Residence in Everglades Regina Jestrow, Sabal Palm Frond, 2014, 18”x58”, conte on rice paper

Regina Jestrow is the AIRIE November resident. She has been walking the trails of the park, creating “rubbings” of her surroundings, and paintings about her research. Canoeing, slogging, visiting the archives and python lab, and hands-on fun in the Royal Palm Interpreters Room have nurtured her curiosity about our endangered World Heritage Site.

Join us on November 20th from 4-8pm for Jestrow’s open studio at the AIRIELAB located the Pine Island housing area, apartment 155B

Born and raised in New York City, Regina Jestrow has been sewing since she was a child, graduated from High School of Art & Design, NY, and studied photography at Fashion Institute of Technology. She was a resident artist at ArtCenter/South Florida 2011-2013, and was a visiting resident artist at The Studios of Key West in April 2012. Jestrow has exhibited work at ArtCenter/South Florida, Hollywood Art & Culture Center, Girls Club of Fort Lauderdale, The Studios of Key West, Locust Projects and The Deering Estate. Currently she lives and work in South Miami, FL.